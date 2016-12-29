Festival of Trees comes to an end

HANNA FUNK By Published:
festival-of-trees

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The annual Festival of Trees is officially wrapping up in Albert Lea.

For the past month, 40 decorated Christmas trees have been displayed at Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea. This year’s theme was, “Home for Christmas.”

Folks from many different businesses around town like McDonald’s and Good Samaritan Society participate.

Organizers say this is a way to get folks ready for the holidays.

“This event puts you in the spirit of Christmas and it just – gets you ready for it,” said Darlyne Paulson.

If you’re interested in decorating a tree next year you can contact the Albert Lea Art Center.

