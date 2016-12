LELAND, Iowa – A man has been hospitalized after getting trapped in a grain bin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to 42292 150th Avenue in Leland around noon Thursday for an adult male in an empty grain bin.

Fire departments from Thompson and Forest City worked for over an hour to free the man from the bin. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment.

His name has not been released.