Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Downtown Rochester was filled with music and dancing Thursday evening as the community gathered to celebrate the 6th night of Hanukkah.

The Chabad-Lubavitch of Rochester hosted a public Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the Peace Plaza, and all were welcome to enjoy the tradition.

“The lessons of Chanukah, or the inspirations of Chanukah is for Jew and Gentile alike,” explains Rabbi David Greene. “The idea of freedom over oppression, light over darkness, good over evil, and right over might is something that touches us all.”

Each night during the 8-day Jewish holiday another candle on the menorah is lit, and while it’s usually celebrated in the home, Rabbi Greene says it’s something they want to share with the community.

“There’s a part and parcel of the holiday of Chanukah to publicize the miracle, and publicizing the miracle is done by lighting the menorah,” he adds.

This is the second year the Chabad hosted the event in the Peace Plaza.