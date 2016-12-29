Hampton man arrested in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Franklin County man is facing a serious drug charge.

50-year-old Steven Duane Springer of Hampton was arrested in Mason City Wednesday afternoon. He was stopped at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and State Street around 4:30 pm for allegedly driving a pickup truck with no license plates. Court records say that Springer was also found to have over five grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

He is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while barred, operating a motor vehicle without registration and two counts of driving while license is suspended.

Springer is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.