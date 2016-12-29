New Year’s Mocktails

Virgin Cosmo

All you need:

4 parts 100% cranberry juice

1 part lime juice

1 part orange juice

1 part simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

Orange wedge or twist for garnish

For cocktail: Vodka, optional

All you do:

1. Shake everything with ice.

2. Strain into a glass.

Pineapple-Ginger Punch

All you need:

4 parts gingerale

2 parts pineapple juice

1 piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced

Orange slice + Basil for garnish

For cocktail: Spiced Rum, optional

All you do:

1. Pour all ingredients into tumbler with ice and stir.

Blueberry Moscow Mule

All you need:

¼ cup fresh blueberries

¼ of a lime (wedge)

½ lime, juiced

1 tsp simple syrup

6 oz ginger beer

Lime wedge for garnish

For cocktail: Vodka, optional

All you do:

1. Muddle blueberries, lime wedge, lime juice, and simple syrup in a copper mug.

2. Top with ice and fill with ginger beer.

3. Stir and enjoy!