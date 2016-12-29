New Year’s Mocktails

Virgin Cosmo
All you need:
4 parts 100% cranberry juice
1 part lime juice
1 part orange juice
1 part simple syrup
2 dashes orange bitters
Orange wedge or twist for garnish
For cocktail: Vodka, optional
All you do:
1. Shake everything with ice.
2. Strain into a glass.
Pineapple-Ginger Punch
All you need:
4 parts gingerale
2 parts pineapple juice
1 piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
Orange slice + Basil for garnish
For cocktail: Spiced Rum, optional
All you do:
1. Pour all ingredients into tumbler with ice and stir.
Blueberry Moscow Mule
All you need:
¼ cup fresh blueberries
¼ of a lime (wedge)
½ lime, juiced
1 tsp simple syrup
6 oz ginger beer
Lime wedge for garnish
For cocktail: Vodka, optional
All you do:
1. Muddle blueberries, lime wedge, lime juice, and simple syrup in a copper mug.
2. Top with ice and fill with ginger beer.
3. Stir and enjoy!