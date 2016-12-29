New Year’s Mocktails

RAQUEL HELLMAN By Published:
mocktails

Virgin Cosmo

All you need:
4 parts 100% cranberry juice
1 part lime juice
1 part orange juice
1 part simple syrup
2 dashes orange bitters
Orange wedge or twist for garnish

For cocktail: Vodka, optional

All you do:
1. Shake everything with ice.
2. Strain into a glass.

Pineapple-Ginger Punch

All you need:
4 parts gingerale
2 parts pineapple juice
1 piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
Orange slice + Basil for garnish

For cocktail: Spiced Rum, optional

All you do:
1. Pour all ingredients into tumbler with ice and stir.

Blueberry Moscow Mule

All you need:
¼ cup fresh blueberries
¼ of a lime (wedge)
½ lime, juiced
1 tsp simple syrup
6 oz ginger beer
Lime wedge for garnish

For cocktail: Vodka, optional

All you do:
1. Muddle blueberries, lime wedge, lime juice, and simple syrup in a copper mug.
2. Top with ice and fill with ginger beer.
3. Stir and enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s