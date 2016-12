ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to accusations he exchanged nude photos with a teenage girl.

21-year-old Isaiah Jon Homan is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance and solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct. He allegedly used a cell phone to send naked pictures of himself to a 14-year-old in Freeborn County received nude photos of her.

Homan entered not guilty pleas Thursday and is scheduled to stand trial on May 9, 2017.