North Iowa man’s cause of death determined

KIMT News 3 – The cause of a North Iowa man’s death has been determined after being found unresponsive in his hotel room.

26 year old Matthew Hauge died of dilated cardio myopathy according to his brother.

This is a condition in which the heart has a hard time pumping blood due to an enlarged heart. The family says Hauge’s father had the same condition. Hauge was found dead in his hotel in Las Vegas while playing in the World Poker Tour 500.

Those with the tournament donated Hauge’s winnings to his family.