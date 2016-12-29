One of four arrested in July pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The fourth person arrested for the summer stabbing of a teenager is pleading guilty.

32-year-old Sara Chan Heng of Rochester entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Heng and three others, Tyler Ranzenberger, Mahleek Pilarski and Edgar Barrientos, were charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle in July.

Rochester police accused them of stabbing an 18-year-old and stealing the victim’s car.

The other three are pleading not guilty and will stand trial in 2017.