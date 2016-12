ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two colleges have shutdown in Minnesota and a local educational facility is trying to help students left behind.

Rochester Community and Technical College hosted two informational sessions for these students on Thursday. The main goal of these sessions is to help them apply and enroll with RCTC, including any financial aid. RCTC officials say students can also go next Tuesday for “FastPass” which people can come in and apply, and get enrolled within hours.