Rochester woman gets drug probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of three defendants in an October drug bust has been sentenced.

27-year-old Ashely Yang of Rochester pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and on Thursday received a stay of adjudication and five years of supervised probation. If she fulfills the terms of her probation, the conviction will be wiped from her record.

Yang was arrested in October with Steven Voeun and Brandon Sum after a police search allegedly discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and Xanax pills.

Voeun has pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of cocaine and will be sentenced on February 13. Sum is scheduled to stand trial on February 27 on 1st degree sale of cocaine.