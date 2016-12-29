Stay in your car after a crash

KIMT News 3 – A video making the rounds is showing how dangerous driving can be during the Winter.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a vehicle on the side of the road, with two people outside of the car. Shortly after that, another vehicle seemingly spins out, crashing into the parked car and nearly hitting the two pedestrians. Those with the State Patrol tell us it’s important you stay inside your car after an accident or spin out. If you get out, the higher the chances you can get hit.