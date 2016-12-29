Stock market outlook for 2017

MASON CITY, Iowa – As 2016 comes to a close, many are looking to the next year and what it will bring. One area some may be wondering about is the stock markets.

The Dow Jones has gotten very close to 20,000 points in the last several days but hasn’t quite reached that number. Financial expert Casey Martin says it looks good for the next year, but it’s hard to predict because the markets could be in a completely different place in a couple months.

“February 12 I think the market was somewhere around 4,000 points lower than what it is today,” Martin said. “So you really have to be careful about where you worry about the bumps because they’re going to come that’s just a given no doubt about it but I think going forward it could be a really good year.”

Friday is the final day for trading for 2016.