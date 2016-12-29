Washing your car in Winter

MASON CITY, Iowa – This time of year, salt or sand can be found covering area roadways.

Which raises the question how often you should be washing your car.

Salt can do a lot of damage to your vehicle. Those at Hawkeye Auto Body say if the salt makes it inside a crack in your paint job, it will lead to rust.

Ryan Knoll, General Manager at Hawkeye Auto Body, says winter storms usually bring out the salt trucks, so consider washing your car every time one passes.

“Especially the undercarriage of the vehicle needs to be cleaned by a power washer after every storm,” Knoll said.

Knoll says if you want extra protection, you should wax your vehicle in the fall and once during the winter months. Just be sure the outdoor temperature is above 32 degrees before you wash your car. If it’s too cold, you might freeze your doors shut.