3 arrested in Albert Lea prostitution investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Three people were arrested Thursday for solicitation of prostitution in a “John and Jane” sweep in support of sex trafficking prevention.

During the operation, the following men were arrested: 64-year-old Randall Grilz, of Sheffield; 64-year-old Roger Petzel, of South Haven; and 57-year-old Kurt Roderick, of Wixom.

Grilz faces a felony charge in relation to engaging in, hiring or agreeing to hire who he believed to be a minor to engage in prostitution. The other two men face gross misdemeanor charges.