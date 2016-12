PRESTON, Minn. – It’s been nearly a full year since a fire destroyed a local business and now the owners say they are gearing up for reopening.

B&B Bowl in Preston was leveled on New Year’s Day in 2016 by flames, thankfully nobody was hurt. Since then the community has come together and supported the construction of a new bowling alley, which the owners say wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help. We are told people can expect upgrades when the facility opens in the next few weeks.