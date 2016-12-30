Free for the picking

MASON CITY, Iowa- Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health was awarded a $4,254 grant from the Wellmark Foundation.

Dietian Katelyn Nicholson said the money will go towards their Edible Landscapes project to plant trees and shubbery around the county that will provide community members with fruits and vegetables to pick at no cost.

“We thought having healthy edible produce ready to picked, free to whoever comes would be a great idea because there are a pretty good number of people that maybe don’t have the funding to buy fresh food and it’s a little bit more pricey a lot of times,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson there will be signs along the trails that will let you know they’re grant funded trees and you’re welcome to pick what you like.

Locations: Lime Creek Nature Center, Willow Creek Gardens, Community Kitchen in Mason City, Clear Creek Elementary School, Opportunity Village and Plymouth Betterment Committee.