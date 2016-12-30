Looking back at 2016

MASON CITY, Iowa- As 2016 comes to an end, some people are celebrating and ready to welcome in new year, while others say 2016 treated them pretty well.

Kerry Stricker of Mason City said 2016 has been an eventful year for her, which started moving back to Iowa from Florida.

“This whole was our first year back after being away for a really long time, so it’s been really great being back home and being around family and having that comfortability,” said Stricker.

Stricker said the presidential election caused a lot of tension between people this year. “I think there was a lot of stuff that happened during the election that I just thought was crazy,” said Stricker. “I couldn’t believe things were actually happening the way they were.”

North Iowa Area Community College history professor Bennett Smith said this year in politics has been incredibly interesting for some people, but also very divisive as well. He said the election affected a tremendous about of relationships with friends and family, with problems often starting online.

Stricker said 2017 looks bright and she hopes to accomplish some personal goals. “Try to enjoy everything a little bit more than stressing out so much.”