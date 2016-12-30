BRITT, Iowa- When you drive in to the small town of Britt you will see the town slogan on the welcome sign. “Founded by the rails sustained by the plow.” Now the city has a new city logo to match with a train, a plow and of course, Onion Cotton.

“Britt is a farm community,” says Bill Eckles, owner of Cobbler Shoppe in Britt. “We survive as the farmers do; if the farmers do well they have a tendency to spend that and it helps our community.”

Eckles has lived in Britt for over 70 years and has owned his shoe repair businesses for the last 50. For him, it was important that the logo represents the community as a whole and show they are much more than just “hobo Days.”

Up until a couple of weeks ago the city used Onion Cotton, the first hobo to come to Britt, as their logo.

“It was a little sketch of the first hobo and that’s always kind of what we used for our city,” says Shell Anderson, City Clerk/Administrator of Britt. “We wanted to show that we are more than just hobo days. That’s a big part of our city, but we have more to offer than just that.”

After a long 9 month process of online votes and revisions the city approved of the new logo.

“We took the one that has the most votes, the most comments and made changes from there,” says Anderson. “There are a lot of suggestions made about the logo, so we went ahead and just changed some things to make it more appealing to the residents of the city.”

Eckles says he is glad Onion Cotton is still in the new logo and says it is the perfect time for a little change.

"It's very sharp it's different and you're constantly have to upgrade," he says.