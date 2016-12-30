Timeslips Program

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the those at Mayo clinic, there are more than 3 million cases of dementia each year. Those at Country Meadow Place in Mason City assist those suffering from the condition and are utilizing a program called ‘Timeslip’.

Basically, those with dementia will look at a still photo and make up a story about it. Some will make up the entire story, while others my bring back memories that they have had. Those who take part in the program say it is a good way to keep those with the condition engaged with thinking.

“It really gets their minds going and it’s fun to hear all the stories to tell,” says Amber Smith, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Country Meadow Place. “Half the time they like to bring in past stories, like part of their life, and that’s pretty cool to hear some of their old stories.”

Smith says the program has grown and they now hold the program 4 days a week.