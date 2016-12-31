2017 Iowa legislative session begins Jan. 9

MASON CITY, Iowa- The new 2017 legislative session in Iowa starts Jan. 9.

State Representative Sharon Steckman said some of the key issues on her agenda that she is planning to discuss is funding for education and water quality. She said Medicaid is another issue that will be discussed as well.

“I mean it’s [Medicaid] an issue because you have providers that aren’t getting paid, and you have the MCO’s, the four profit companies, that are having trouble providing services for the money that we had been doing it for,” said Steckman. “And then of course there’s the people that use the services that aren’t getting them.”

Steckman said with an interest in hog confinements and water quality, she is now a part of the natural resources committee as well.