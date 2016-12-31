Man arrested after crashing vehicle

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa – One person was arrested Friday night after crashing and leaving his vehicle, which caught fire.

Authorities responded to a report of a fire on the 23000 block of 260th St. in Cerro Gordo County about 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames that had gone into the ditch, hitting and severing a utility pole. However no one was in the car.

Authorities were able to find 24-year-old Spencer Boyd of Mason City and identify him as the registered owner of the vehicle. Boyd was arrested on several charges including failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of drug paraphernalia and striking fixtures upon a highway.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Nora Springs Fire Department assisted Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputies.