What’s your New Year’s resolution?

MASON CITY, Iowa- A New Year’s resolution is a tradition nearly 50 percent of Americans usually make to create some kind of change in their lives.

Cassie Grouette of Mason City said her New Year’s resolution is to help enhance the quality of life for her brother Nick, who is autistic.

On New Year’s Eve, Grouette moved out of her one-bedroom apartment into a new two-bedroom house. “I took him out of the facility he was in because I didn’t think he was receiving proper care, I am taking over his care and having him live with me.”

Grouette said now that Nick is home, her resolution to make sure he is with family and happy is right on track.

“He [Nick] is really excited about his room,” said Grouette. “I’m trying to get everything set up and ready for him, before he even steps into the house.”

Only 8 percent of people are actually successful in achieving their resolution. Sherry Despenas of Mason City said she never sets a New Year’s resolution because she always sets herself up for failure.

Instead, Despenas checks herself all year long. “Like to be a better grandmother, to be a better sister, to be a better mother.”