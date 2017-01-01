Fatal New Year’s Eve Crash

OLMSTED CO., MN – One person has died after a crash in rural Olmsted County on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Byron Fire Department Rescue responded to a report of a head-on crash on the 8000 block of Valleyhigh Road NW in Kalmar Township around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a 60-year-old male from Byron who had passed away. The other driver was a a 19-year-old male, also from Byron, whose condition is unknown at this time.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.