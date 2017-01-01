Mason City man arrested after allegedly kicking in a door

MASON CITY, Iowa – Allegedly violating a no contact order lands a North Iowa man behind bars.

Just before 7 pm Saturday, Mason City police were sent to the 1400 block of North Federal Avenue and arrested 25-year-old Montez Guise of Mason City. He allegedly kicked in the door of a home and then prevented someone inside from getting to the door for help.

He’s charged with 2nd degree burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a no contact order. He was also wanted on three warrants for obstructing emergency communications, violation of pretrial release in a case of serious domestic assault and violation of a no contact order.

Guise is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail with no bond.