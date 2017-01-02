New Amazon sales tax in Iowa

KIMT News 3- Iowa is one of 33 states and the District of Columbia that can expect a new 6% sales tax effective January 1st.

Those who frequently make purchases on the site say they are unhappy with the new tax because it was part of the perks of shopping there.

“I am self employed and I buy a lot of my products off of Amazon,” says Lacy Reams of Charles City. “I am going to have to do some research now to see if it is cheaper to buy in bulk or individually, who knows I may be making more trips to Mason City.”