New Amazon sales tax in Iowa

Brian Tabick By Published:
amazon-sales-tax-vo

KIMT News 3- Iowa is one of 33 states and the District of Columbia that can expect a new 6% sales tax effective January 1st.

Those who frequently make purchases on the site say they are unhappy with the new tax because it was part of the perks of shopping there.

“I am self employed and I buy a lot of my products off of Amazon,” says Lacy Reams of Charles City. “I am going to have to do some research now to see if it is cheaper to buy in bulk or individually, who knows I may be making more trips to Mason City.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s