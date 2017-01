MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in a case of clubbing.

34-year-old Cory Lee Craig of Mason City is accused of confining someone inside a mobile home at the Gracious Estates Trailer Park and hitting the person with a “tire thumper,” a club used by truck drivers to check the air pressure in their tires.

Craig is charged with domestic abuse assault – 3rd or subsequent offense and 1st degree harassment.

His trial is scheduled for February 14.