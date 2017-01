MASON CITY, Iowa – An Alabama man is facing a 2nd degree theft charge in Cerro Gordo County.

22-year-old Coty Lee Phillips of Eufaula, AL, was booked into the county jail on Thursday on a charge of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say the crime occurred on May 17 at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 4th Street SW in Mason City.

Phillips is accused of transferring $6,000 out of the victim’s account for his own use.

He is being held on $10,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.