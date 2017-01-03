Austin man pleads guilty in drug robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to stealing drugs but not assaulting someone.

28-year-old Matthew Jack Clennon of Austin has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree aggravated robbery. He was arrested on September 24 after he allegedly entered an apartment in the 600 block of Main Street in Austin, struck the resident with a pellet gun and stole a bag containing three different kinds of drugs.

Clennon was initially charged with 2nd degree assault, 1st degree burglary and theft in addition to aggravated robbery.

His sentencing is set for February 24 in Mower County District Court.