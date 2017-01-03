Cresco woman in Winneshiek County crash

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County woman survived a rollover accident very early Sunday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after midnight on Old Stage Road near Glenville Road. 17-year-old Maria Lievano Hernandez of Cresco was driving west and encountered an eastbound truck that was near or on the center line. Hernandez moved toward the shoulder and was pulled into the north ditch, rolling numerous times.

Hernandez did not require ambulance transport to the hospital but the accident caused an estimated $18,000 damage to her vehicle.