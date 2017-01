OLMSTED CO., Minn. – Those with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office say a pole barn fire in Eyota on Monday caused about $500,000 in damage.

It reportedly happened around 6:15 p.m. at 3407 125th Ave. SE. The 60-by-120-foot pole barn held a skidloader and payloader.

The Eyota and Dover Fire Departments responded. No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation. The state fire marshal is on scene Tuesday.