First flu in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County has its first seasonal case of the flu.

The County Department of Public Health says it’s the first one officially confirmed by the State Hygienic Lab.

“Fortunately, this year’s flu vaccine covers the confirmed strain,” says Jeni Stiles, Disease Prevention Specialist, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “Following the Holiday season, it is common to see these illnesses begin to increase in circulation, and people need to take measures to stay healthy.”

Flu vaccine is still available at the Health Department. The immunization clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10 am until noon and 12:30 pm until 4 pm.