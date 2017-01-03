Hancock County woman pleads to meth charge

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Bethanee Calvert
Bethanee Calvert

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest for shoplifting that led to drug charges has resulted in a guilty plea.

28-year-old Bethanee Calvert of Britt is pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine – 1st offense.  She was arrested on September 17 for allegedly trying to shoplift at the Hy-Vee Drugstore in Mason City.  Officers said they found a small baggie of meth on Calvert when she was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

She has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 28 days suspended, a $625 fine and 365 days of probation.

