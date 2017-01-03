Harrison the historian retires

MASON CITY, Iowa – For 25 years Terry Harrison has locked himself away in the archive and history department at the Mason City Public Library, but Tuesday was his last.

Harrison moved to Mason City in 1991 with a masters in history. He had only heard about Mason City twice before then. Once was after the death of music legend Buddy Holly and the other was when we was studying prairie school architecture. Harrison says Mason City has a very rich history and preserving it may keep “River City” on the map.

“It’s not all Meredith Wilson, it’s not all Dillinger bank robbery, but it’s also the architectural history. I’m really happy to see the architectural history has become more and more important,” Harrison said.

Harrison says if you want to know more about history read and read a lot.