Local legislator takes brings former student to Opening Day

ST. PUAL, Min- Former educator and current Republican State Representative Peggy Bennett is giving one of her former 1st grade students a chance to see what state politics is all about.

Bennett brought 4th grader Nicholas Blshan as her special guest to the opening day of the 2017 legislative session.

Blshan says it is his first time visiting the capitol and wishes he could have seen what it looked like before the big renovation.

“It is beautiful to see all of the construction that was done,” Blshan says.

Blshan says he doesn’t have an interest in politics, but maybe when he gets a little older.