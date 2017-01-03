Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 3rd

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
dowling-at-mc-girls-vo

HS GB

Lake Mills 60, North Iowa 33

Rockford 55, Osage 44

Central Springs 68, Newman 53

Dowling 71, Mason City 62
Meyer (MC): 31 points

N-K 49, St. Ansgar 47

Riceville 28, Central Elkader 52

L-P 90, L-O 39

K-M 60, New Prague 45

North Union 74, Eagle Grove 22

Austin 46, Century 38

Immanuel Lutheran 29, A-C 66

Hayfield 72, D-E 46

 
HS BB

NRHEG 82, K-W 32

Austin 70, Century 32

Triton 68, JWP 62

Osage 68, Rockford 46

Newman 86, Central Springs 36

W-SR 72, Charles City 56

West Hancock 57, B-K 42

Mason City 57, WDM Dowling 43

St. Ansgar 74, N-K 35

Lake Mills 68, North Iowa 37

GHV 69, Clear Lake 50

Nevada 77, H-D 33

West Fork 50, North Butler 34

