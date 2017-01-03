Meservey special election

MESERVEY, Iowa – A local town is one step closer to filling city council positions as a special election was held Tuesday.

Voters in Meservey headed to city hall to cast their ballots.

Over the past several weeks, the city received resignations from the mayor and three council members.

One local election chairman says it is imperative for community members to get out and vote.

“We’re short of some council members and in order for a town to continue with the activities and the things that are going on they need to have a full council,” says Pat Suntken.

Polls were open from 12:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m.