Minnesota fires Tracy Claeys

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
Tracy Claeys
Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the move.

The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.

WCCO-TV first reported the firing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s