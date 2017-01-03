New Rochester School Board meets for the first time

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Tuesday, two newly elected Rochester School Board members, Don Barlow and Mark Schleusner took the oath of office along with Deborah Seelinger, who was re-elected to the board in November.

The board then elected a new Chair, Vice Chair, Treasurer, and Clerk. Julie Workman was nominated and elected to serve the one year term as School Board Chair. She tells us one of her goals for 2017 is to work within the community to build trust. She plans to implement school board listening posts throughout the year to allow people to voice their questions, concerns and comments to the board.

“We don’t want the public to feel like we’re springing something on them that’s already pre-determined, which it’s not,” Workman explains. “Having that relationship with members of the community as we move along certainly makes it a whole lot easier when we have to make some difficult decisions.”

At the meeting, the board discussed the 2017-2018 school calendar. The Meet and Confer committee recommended the board approve a traditional school calendar, similar to  2016-2017. The recommendation comes after the committee gathered thousands of comments from the public regarding the calendar. The board is expected to take action on the matter during the next meeting on January 17th.

A motion the board passed during the meeting was the approval of a purchase agreement amendment for the sale of Golden Hill School. The school hasn’t been occupied by students since 2012. The amendment includes a price reduction of $100,000 meaning the school would be sold to the interested buyer for $1.7 million and will close by February 28th. The money the district receives for the sale will go into the operating capital fund and can only be used to buy, purchase or renovate other buildings.

 

 

