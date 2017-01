Related Coverage UPDATE: Bicyclist transported after Clear Lake crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A motorist accused of hitting a bicyclist is pleading not guilty.

36-year-old Nicholas Dustin Horst of Clear Lake is charged with willful injury and serious injury by vehicle for allegedly running into Gary Beach of Clear Lake as he was riding his bicycle on September 27.

Beach was taken to the hospital after being dragged for 150 feet.

Horst’s trial has been scheduled for March 7.