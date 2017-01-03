Not guilty plea in chase and fight

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rock Falls man is pleading not guilty to allegations he started a high speed chase and fought with law enforcement.

Joseph Anthony Porcelli was arrested December 10 and charged with eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance – 3rd or subsequent offense.

He’s accused of struggling with a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop and fleeing in a vehicle at speeds that hit 90 miles per hour. He was arrested in Rock Falls after another alleged fight with law enforcement.

Porcelli is scheduled to stand trial on March 14.