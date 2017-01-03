Rochester man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and strangling his wife is pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Fortino Ramirez-Reyes of Rochester is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of domestic assault, 5th degree assault, 4th degree damage to property and 5th degree marijuana possession. He’s accused of entering his estranged wife’s home on September 11, assaulting a sleeping man and choking his wife.

His trial is scheduled for April 3 in Olmsted County District Court.