Rochester woman cut with razor blade during dispute

By Published:
police-lights-generic-1

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a woman was cut with a razor blade on Sunday by a known suspect during a dispute.

It reportedly happened around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Charles Court NW. The 25-year-old woman said she was on her couch in her apartment when another woman who she was having a dispute with entered the home.

Officers say the suspect slashed the woman’s upper bicep area after saying the action was payback. The injury sent to the victim to St. Mary’s for treatment.

The suspect hasn’t been arrested yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s