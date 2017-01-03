Rochester woman cut with razor blade during dispute

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a woman was cut with a razor blade on Sunday by a known suspect during a dispute.

It reportedly happened around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Charles Court NW. The 25-year-old woman said she was on her couch in her apartment when another woman who she was having a dispute with entered the home.

Officers say the suspect slashed the woman’s upper bicep area after saying the action was payback. The injury sent to the victim to St. Mary’s for treatment.

The suspect hasn’t been arrested yet.