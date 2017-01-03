Two cases. Two states. Same plea.

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
KIMT WEB News

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people arrested in southern Minnesota are pleading guilty to drug charges in North Iowa.

33-year-old Toleka Juenger was picked up on a warrant in Mower County, MN on December 13.  She’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in Cerro Gordo County.  She entered a not guilty plea and will stand trial on February 14.

39-year-old Jeffry Bryant was arrested in Steele County, MN, on December 15.  He’s facing one count of delivery of meth in Cerro Gordo County.  Bryant will stand trial March 14.

Toleka Juenger
Toleka Juenger
Jeffry Bryant
Jeffry Bryant

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s