Two cases. Two states. Same plea.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people arrested in southern Minnesota are pleading guilty to drug charges in North Iowa.

33-year-old Toleka Juenger was picked up on a warrant in Mower County, MN on December 13. She’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in Cerro Gordo County. She entered a not guilty plea and will stand trial on February 14.

39-year-old Jeffry Bryant was arrested in Steele County, MN, on December 15. He’s facing one count of delivery of meth in Cerro Gordo County. Bryant will stand trial March 14.