A local State Representative is excited to get back to the capitol

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Minnesota Legislative session started on Tuesday, but earlier this week we were able to catch up with State Representative Peggy Bennett, (R) Albert Lea.

This year republicans take control of the legislature. Many issues from last session that didn’t pass were the transportation plan and bonding bill.

Bennett who says she’s excited to get back up to the capitol.

“When people are hurting to me that has got to be prioritized so we’ve got to do some short term immediate things in the first few weeks and then also work on long term solutions that work for everyone,” said Bennett.

Bennett says one of the top issues they need to address is the health care. She’s hoping they can come to agreement on something that will work for everyone.