An initiative is hoping to get folks healthy

AUSTIN, Minn.- On Wednesday, Mower Refreshed met to brainstorm new ideas to help folks in Mower County live a healthy lifestyle.

“Making Healthy Choices” is the slogan for Mower Refreshed.

Throughout the year the program offers insight to healthier food choices, mental fitness and even workforce wellness.

They offer workshops are called, “Lunch and Learns” where they go over important topics. These topics include how to prevent diabetes and teaching senior citizens how to use technology.

“We’re kind of groundbreaking and we’re doing new things that even other people are trying to model after us,” said Debra Smith, Healthy Choice Team Leader for Mower Refreshed. “We are really community based. A lot of this has to do with people in the community coming together that want to make a difference.”

It’s all part of their efforts to make people become more aware of the options out there.

“I think more and more we’re finding that people just need to be aware of programs and be aware of what’s available out there,” said Smith.

You can find more information at http://mowerrefreshed.org/