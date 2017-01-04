Charles City man takes plea deal in sexual abuse case

Hill
Hill

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Charles City man facing a second-degree sex abuse charge has pleaded guilty.

Eric Hill, 31, was scheduled for a plea hearing on Wednesday. Hill was charged with second-degree sex abuse last February after authorities said they matched his DNA to a 2008 Charles City assault case.

A deadlocked jury deliberated for six hours in June. Court documents state that the jury wanted to review the testimony of one witness and Judge Rustin Davenport told them there was no certified transcript. The jury did not agree on a verdict.

 

