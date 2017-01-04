Clarion man facing child sexual exploitation charges

CLARION, Iowa – A Clarion man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography related to incidents with a minor Mason City female.

The charges allege that between 2012 and 2016, 24-year-old Jonathan Sebert produced, received and possessed child pornography.

If convicted, Sebert faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a possible maximum of 70 years as well as a $750,000 fine, $15,300 in special assessments and at least five years and up to life on supervised release.

He appeared for a detention hearing on Dec. 30 in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was held without bond. His next appearance for trial is set for Feb. 27.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and is being investigated by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason City Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.