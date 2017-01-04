Drunk driving a lawnmower sending Dover man to jail

Tyler Lentz
Tyler Lentz

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s jail time for a man caught drunk driving a lawnmower.

27-year-old Tyler James Lentz of Dover has pleaded guilty to 5th degree misdemeanor assault and one count of DWI.  He was arrested June 4 and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he kicked a female deputy in the arm while being taken into custody in Eyota.

Lentz has been sentenced to 30 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and two years of probation.  He must also do 90 hours of community service or pay a $900 fine.

