Fire at Clear Lake care facility

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A minor fire was quickly extinguished Wednesday morning at the Oakwood Care Center.

Firefighters responded to a report of flames in the basement around 7:52 am. When they arrived, a maintenance worker had already put out the fire and residents had been moved to safe areas within the building.

It took the Clear Lake Fire Department about 90 minutes to ventilate the building and get rid of all the smoke. There were no injuries.

The fire was caused by the failure of some stored batteries.

The Clear Lake Police Department assisted at the scene.