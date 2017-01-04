Fire at Clear Lake care facility

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
KIMT WEB News

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A minor fire was quickly extinguished Wednesday morning at the Oakwood Care Center.

Firefighters responded to a report of flames in the basement around 7:52 am.  When they arrived, a maintenance worker had already put out the fire and residents had been moved to safe areas within the building.

It took the Clear Lake Fire Department about 90 minutes to ventilate the building and get rid of all the smoke.  There were no injuries.

The fire was caused by the failure of some stored batteries.

The Clear Lake Police Department assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s