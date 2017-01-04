From Henry to Genesis…

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
iStock_baby-hand big

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The most popular 2016 baby names in Freeborn and Mower counties ranged from the Biblical to the musical to world of fashion.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says they birthed 747 children last year, with a near even split of 374 boys and 373 girls.

The most popular baby names were:

Albert Lea

Boys                     Girls

1. Henry                1. Aria

2. Mason               2. Kinsley

3. Asher                3. Sophia

4. Levi                   4. Addilyn

5. Logan                5. Makayla

Austin

Boys                     Girls

1. Ayden               1. Sophia

2. Bennett            2. Paisley

2. Jackson            3. Genesis

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s