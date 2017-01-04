From Henry to Genesis…

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The most popular 2016 baby names in Freeborn and Mower counties ranged from the Biblical to the musical to world of fashion.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin says they birthed 747 children last year, with a near even split of 374 boys and 373 girls.

The most popular baby names were:

Albert Lea

Boys Girls

1. Henry 1. Aria

2. Mason 2. Kinsley

3. Asher 3. Sophia

4. Levi 4. Addilyn

5. Logan 5. Makayla

Austin

Boys Girls

1. Ayden 1. Sophia

2. Bennett 2. Paisley

2. Jackson 3. Genesis